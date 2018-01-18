Clarendon Hall 2nd Quarter Honor Rolls
The following students were named to Clarendon Hall’s 2nd Quarter A-B Honor Roll for the 2017-18 school year.
Madison Aycock, McKenzie Bagnal, Mason Bartlette, Sidney Berry, Joshua Black, Erin Clark, Maleigh Cline, Braden Coker, Anderson Cooper, Liz Darby, Kole Elliott, Connor Hancock, Makaylee Chubb, Brantley Hodge, Kaitlyn Hooks, Wells James, Draiden Kiblinger, Madison Kidd, Landon Kirby, Addison Mosier, Colleen McIntosh, Griffin McIntosh, Jonathan McIntosh, Walker McIntosh, Aarush Patel, Sunshine Perkins, Aubree Philipscheck, Cali Philipscheck, Lili Phililpscheck, Kassidy Richbourg, Grace Richburg, Hanna Ridgeway, May Rogan, Addison Scott, Ella Stukes, Eli Tipton, Melissa Tufts, Mandy Wells and McKenley Wells
