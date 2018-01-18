Boykin to be next LMA headmaster
by Staff Reports | January 18, 2018 8:06 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Board of Directors announced Thursday evening that Tripp Boykin will replace outgoing Headmaster Dr. Spencer Jordan when the latter leaves at the end of the 2017-18 school year.
Boykin, who currently serves as the school’s high school principal, will formally take over the reins as headmaster on June 1.
