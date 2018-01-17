Saints defeat Dorchester Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity boys’ basketball team picked up a region win over Dorchester Academy on Tuesday in Summerton by a final score of 65-60. The win brought the Saints’ region record to 6-1 on the season and the regular season record to 9-3. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints with 23 points. Tyrese Mitchum added 15 points, Kade Eliott had 11 points, Kylic Horton had 10 points and Dylan Way had six points along with six rebounds. The Saints will travel Friday to Blackville to take on Jefferson Davis Academy.