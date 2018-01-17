Mociun named to Bank of Clarendon Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Clarendon is pleased to announce Attorney Vonda K. Mociun was elected to serve as its newest member.

Mociun has more than 25 years of combined accounting and law experience. She is the owner and Sole Member of Rickenbaker & Mociun, LLC. Mrs. Mociun holds a B.S. in Accounting and a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law. She is a member of the South Carolina State Bar and the Sumter County Bar. She is a Certified Public Accountant in South Carolina and North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to have Vonda join our Board of Directors. Vonda has been a tremendous asset as a member of our Sumter Advisory Board and we are pleased that she will bring her depth of knowledge and expertise to our current Board of Directors.”

Mrs. Mociun is a very active community member, serving on the USC Partnership Board, Covenant Place Board, and the Board Chair for the Sumter County Housing Authority. She is also a former Rotarian of the Sumter Rotary Club and a former member of the Bank of Clarendon Sumter Advisory Board.