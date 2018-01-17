Lillian Bryant crowned Wee Miss LMA
by Larry Hewett | January 17, 2018 8:18 am
Lillian Bryant was crowned Wee Miss Laurence Manning Academy on Saturday during the school’s annual pageant.
by Larry Hewett | January 17, 2018 8:18 am
Lillian Bryant was crowned Wee Miss Laurence Manning Academy on Saturday during the school’s annual pageant.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.