Hayes F. Samuels Jr.
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | January 17, 2018 2:49 pm
Hayes F. Samuels Jr., 74, husband of Yvonne James Samuels, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning.
Born Oct. 23, 1943, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Hayes F. Samuels, Sr. and LaNelle Jackson Samuels.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
comments » 1
Comment by Paul and Annie Cantey
January 17, 2018 at 16:31
Praying for you and your family
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.