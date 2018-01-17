Hayes F. Samuels Jr.

Hayes F. Samuels Jr., 74, husband of Yvonne James Samuels, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning.

Born Oct. 23, 1943, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Hayes F. Samuels, Sr. and LaNelle Jackson Samuels.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.