Hayes F. Samuels Jr.

by | January 17, 2018 2:49 pm

Hayes F. Samuels Jr., 74, husband of Yvonne James Samuels, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning.
Born Oct. 23, 1943, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Hayes F. Samuels, Sr. and LaNelle Jackson Samuels.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.

  1. Comment by Paul and Annie Cantey

    January 17, 2018 at 16:31

    Praying for you and your family

