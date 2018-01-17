Coroner Hayes Samuels has passed away
by Staff Reports | January 17, 2018 10:05 am
Clarendon County Coroner Hayes Samuels, owner and operator of Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning, passed away Wednesday morning. Manninglive.com will have more information as it becomes available.
Comment by Annette
January 17, 2018 at 10:41
Lord our hearts are sadden He was such a mentor to so many people including my family my prayers and condolences is with the family we love you all.
Comment by Ann Driggers
January 17, 2018 at 10:49
So sorry to hear. Met him personally for the 1st time at the Chamber Awards Banquet this year. Very kind gentleman. He will be greatly missed
Comment by Catrina Cousar
January 17, 2018 at 10:50
My heart hurts this is some of the worst news…
I just want to thank you for all you’ve done my family and friends the community . I can remember our last conversation in October you told me you were still kicking I will cherish all the memories the jokes and laughter R.I.P. Mr. Hayes Samuel
Comment by Felicia Ragin
January 17, 2018 at 11:05
My heart is hurting to hear about the passing of a kind, loving, understanding great man. He gave me and my family words of comfort during the passing of my great aunt and my grandmother. He loved his family unconditionally and all of the communities that he helped and served. You will truly be missed. R.I.P man of God.
Comment by Thomasina Riley
January 17, 2018 at 11:44
Sending my condolences to the family such a great man praying for the family and the community
Comment by Latoya Richardson
January 17, 2018 at 11:53
We will miss you cousin.Thank you for all you have done for the family through out the years.Until we meet again.Love you.
Comment by Emma and Ernest Hilton
January 17, 2018 at 11:56
So sorry to hear that. Will be greatly missed. Prayers for the family. Emma and Ernest Hilton.
Comment by Larry D. Johnson
January 17, 2018 at 12:23
I am deeply saddened and in mourning. Hayes was Family to everyone that really knew HIM… He was like a Father Figure…. A Uncle…. A Older Brother and definitely a Friend…. I will miss stopping by to see Him and Mrs. Samuels and hearing Him call Me LIL BRITCHES…..a nickname He gave me in reference to My Father that He ALWAYS called Britches… A part of Me is gone With HIM…. R.I.P.
Comment by Paul and Annie Cantey
January 17, 2018 at 12:26
Sorry for your loss and your family..will be praying for your family..
Comment by Yvonne Kennedy
January 17, 2018 at 12:49
Our deepest condolences to the entire family.
Yvonne and Henry Kennedy
Comment by Kathy Murdock
January 17, 2018 at 13:07
My heart hurts hearing this news. What a wonderful man. He was a true Christian, a Southern Gentleman, and a man of such integrity. It has been a gift to work with him over the past few years since I’ve been with Embrace Hospice. The community has lost a leading citizen. My heartfelt prayers are with his family and associates for their peace and comfort. I know he’s at peace!.
Comment by Sabrina Wheeler Stallion
January 17, 2018 at 13:10
A legacy now eternally resting. Mr. Hayes was a great man in the community. He gave so much of himself to Clarendon County. I would like give my condolences to the family and thank them for sharing him with us. He will truly be missed.
Sincerely,
Comment by Bernadine Conyers
January 17, 2018 at 13:12
My condolences to your family ,you will be greatly missed,RIP.
Comment by Moye Graham
January 17, 2018 at 13:17
My prayers are with his family and loved ones. RIP.
Comment by Mary Joyce Blackwell
January 17, 2018 at 13:35
We Give God The Glory for sending this Great Man to walk among Us here in Manning. We’re Grateful…Hayes, Your work here is done, but not forgotten. Family of Hayes, You’re Loved so Much…
Comment by Demetra Dingle
January 17, 2018 at 14:09
Thank you for all you’ve done for me and my family… Words can’t express the pain I feel..My prayers are with the family…R.I.P.
Comment by Roy Lee Fulton
January 17, 2018 at 14:12
My heart is heavy after receiving this shocking information about the passing of areal close and special friend my heart goes out to the family
Comment by Ellisa Barnes & Francine Gomillion
January 17, 2018 at 14:15
Our deepest condolences to the entire family.
Comment by Debra Aiken
January 17, 2018 at 14:24
Heartbroken to hear about the passing of this “Giant” of a man in faith and in the community of Clarendon County.
God went to His garden and picked a rose this morning because it was fully bloomed and ready to be plucked and placed in His vase in heaven.
I met Mr. Samuel through the funeral services of many of my family members (Pearson’s) from Clarendon County several decades ago.
Such a sweet and kind spirited man.
Indeed Mr. Samuel had a heart for God and a heart for God’s people.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 8 Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
Gone, but will never be forgotten.
Servant of God, WELL DONE!
RIP Mr. Samuel.
Comment by Meshelle Knight
January 17, 2018 at 14:33
MY HEARTFELT PRAYERS ARE WITH THE SAMUELS FAMILY.. HE WAS A GOD FEARING MAN AND ALSO A PILLAR OF THE COMMUNITY. HE HAS TOUCHED SO MANY FAMILIES IN SO MANY WAYS. MY BABYGIRL ASKED ME, MA MY COUSIN DIED? SHE’S HEARTBROKEN AS WE ALL ARE. BUT GOD HAS HAYES NOW, S.I.P HAYES YOU ARE SADDLE MISSED BY MANY❤
Comment by Cena Scott
January 17, 2018 at 14:44
My deepest condolences to the family. He will truly be missed.
Comment by Tamika Goodman
January 17, 2018 at 14:48
Mr. Hayes you will be miss I’m glad God let me talk to you Friday! You told me God was going to talk care of you and for me not to worry! I didn’t know you were telling me bye! I’m never forgive our last conversation! You really touch my heart last Friday! I pray God gives your family strength! You were a great man!
Comment by Pearline White
January 17, 2018 at 15:00
Condolences to the family. Love you all
Comment by Tonya Mcdowell Montgomery
January 17, 2018 at 15:13
Our prayers are with the Samuels family and may God continue to strengthen you all. Mr Hayes was a kind man and he will most definitely be missed but not forgotten. Our condolences the Mcdowell and Montgomery Family.
Comment by Carol Jackson
January 17, 2018 at 15:19
Thoughts and prayers go out to this family.
Comment by Patricia Evins
January 17, 2018 at 15:51
My sincere condolences to the Samuels Family. Mr. Hayes was a great Man who helped so many. Our family appreciated him greatly in our times of sorrow. He will be missed.
Comment by Gloria Wilson
January 17, 2018 at 16:34
Mr. Hayes a Pillar of Community. What it Honor it has been to have known him on this journey call Life. What a life he has had and the people He has touch. What a Pleasure.
I know God has sent His Angel of Peace to be in the most with the family.
Thanks to family for sharing Hayes with us.🙌🙌🙌❤❤❤.
