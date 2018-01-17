9 from Clarendon make CCU Dean’s List

Nine Clarendon County students were named to the Fall Semester 2017 Dean’s List for academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University for the 2017-18 school year. To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 GPA, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 GPA.

Students who made the Dean’s List for fall included Katherine Ard of New Zion, a management major; Tionna Brogdon of New Zion, a public health major; Kevin Gist of Manning, a exercise and sport science major; Tynekqua Jackson of Turbeville, a biology major; Christavis Johnson of Summerton, a exercise and sport science major; Corie Pearson of Summerton, a biology major; Shaquelah Walters of Summerton, a psychology major; and Tyrek Weeks of Summerton, a biology major.

