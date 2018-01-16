Scott’s Branch Middle School Eagles defeat Timmonsville

The Scott’s Branch Middle School boys’ basketball team defeated Timmonsville at home in Summerton on Thursday by a final score of 58-10. Tariq Coard scored 21 points, while Randy Gipson scored 13 points. Tydarian Chandler scored seven points, while Zakee Rendell scored six. Terrense Pusher scored four points. Jimmy Weeks, Ladontae Frazier and Shaheem Ballard scored two points each, and Emorei Stephens scored one point.

