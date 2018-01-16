JV Lady Swampcat clays team takes 1st place
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 16, 2018 10:30 am
Last Updated: January 16, 2018 at 11:09 am
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity advanced girls got first place at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays on Saturday. Jamey Williamson, Carrie Rickenbaker, Isabella Harris and Cahki Fowler were the four shooters.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.