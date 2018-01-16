JV Eagles defeat Branchville
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 16, 2018 9:04 am
The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity boys’ basketbal team defeated Branchville in Branchville by a final score of 49-21 on Friday. Almont Rendell scored 12 points, Jalen Smith scored 11 points, Nyquan Lee scored 10 points and Savio Seaberry scored eight points. Xavier Bnnnett, DAnte JOnes, Tayri White and Marquis Reed each scored two points.
