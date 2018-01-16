Joseph named Summerton Rotary Paul Harris Fellow
by Cindy Risher | January 16, 2018 4:11 am
Summerton Rotary Club member Gloria Joseph was named a Paul Harris Fellow Jan. 11 during the club’s regular meeting. Paul Harris fellows are those individuals who contribute, or who have had contributions made in their names, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. The program was established in 1957.
