Foods that could be ruining your complexion

Last Updated: January 14, 2018 at 5:45 am

Women of every age want to have clear and glowing skin. Your face is of the greatest concern because many blemishes seem to linger here. Keeping your hands away from your face and cleansing it with care may be your strict habits, but there are other influences to be concerned about. The foods that you eat are also factors that play into your complexion’s health. Learn more about the good-and-bad choices that make a difference for the skin.

Juices Instead of Fruits

Drinking 100-percent fruit juice should be the same as eating the item itself, but that’s not really the case. You’re actually harming your complexion by drinking juices, including orange, tomato and pineapple.

Fruit juices are full of sugar, which ages the skin at an accelerated rate. There’s also a lack of fiber that’s inherent to eating fruit. Grab an orange or pineapple slice to snack on instead of drinking the juice. Your complexion will see improvements.

Fatty, Processed Foods

Foods high in saturated fat aren’t just bad for your waistline. Fast food, in particular, is processed with so many ingredients and preservatives that they negatively impact your skin. As the body digests the food, the processed ingredients become part of your systems. Your pores might produce more oils or sebum than normal, which leads to acne. Many women see lesions occur with severe acne. Reducing the amount of fast-food trips and indulgences can help the complexion.

Dairy-Based Selections

Dairy products come from cows that may not have optimal conditions during their lifetime. Many animals have hormones added to their feed. As a result, these hormones also extend to your milk, yogurt and cheeses. As you ingest the dairy products, your body responds to the hormonal invasion with inflammation. Your face ends up with red patches and possible acne. As a safe alternative, try soy or almond milk. Their plant-based ingredients don’t include hormones.

Dehydrating Caffeine

Coffee might be a pick-me-up in the morning, but it may be doing more harm than good. As you wake up, you’ve been fasting for many hours. You should be thirsty. However, most people grab a cup of coffee, which is dehydrating. The skin responds with dry conditions, fine lines and wrinkles. Drink water when you first get up. The caffeine within the coffee will create complexion issues as you grow older.

High-Gluten Products

Gluten is found in thousands of products, such as breads and pastries. You may have a sensitivity to this naturally occurring substance. Many people don’t even realize that they have a sensitivity either. You end up with unexplained skin rashes that impact your complexion. Try gluten-free products as a way to experiment with a healthier complexion. This simple change can make a world of difference.

A trip to the dermatologist is a good idea at any age. This specialist looks over the skin and suggests certain care tips. Follow their cues because clear skin can be a daily appearance for even the most blemish-filled faces. Your beauty can shine through with clear pores and smart, cleansing habits.