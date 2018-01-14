The best anti-aging exercises

Last Updated: January 14, 2018 at 5:26 am

Nothing feels and looks as young as a toned, energetic, and fit body. It oozes youth and is a big factor when talking about longevity.

Exercise, just like nutrition, is the foundation of overall health.

Exercise gets nutrients to your heart, muscles, brain, bones, and all cells and organs. It regulates and can reduce lifestyle diseases such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity.

It can help with anxiety, arthritis, depression, and decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s and cancer. Anti-aging exercises can help you stay energetic and young for a very long time.

If you want to feel and look young well into your 40’s and beyond, then forget about wasting your money on anti-aging lotions and creams and try these exercises.

Yoga for Flexibility, Strength, and Balance

One of the things that begin to decline as one age is the balance. Once a woman reaches 30, she starts to lose half a pound of muscle yearly. Strength and flexibility also start becoming a problem. Well, yoga is considered an excellent anti-aging exercise and can take care of all the three.

The poses, coupled with meditation and breathing, brings other positive benefits. They decrease stress, enhance health and longevity, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, and also positively affect the immune system.

Weight Training for Strength

Weight training is an excellent anti-aging exercise. It not only builds strength and sculpts the body, but also increases muscle mass that helps to burn calories, regulates blood sugar, maintains weight, and tones the body.

A quick tip when using weight training as an anti-ager; it is good to start where you stand in terms of your fitness level. If you are not well conditioned, have weaknesses or injuries, or lung disease, or musculoskeletal, start very slow and low until your body gets conditioned.

As a parting shot, it is never too soon or too late to include exercise in your daily routine. Even seniors and people who are dealing with a chronic health condition can benefit from an exercise regime that fits their lifestyle.

Apart from making you feel and look young, evidence shows that regular physical activity can decrease the risk of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and certain strains of cancers.

The good part is that you don’t need to work out in the gym all day to reap the benefits. The simple exercises mentioned above can be done anywhere!