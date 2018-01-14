Suspect arrested after vandalizing his own car

Last Updated: January 14, 2018 at 6:55 am

A Columbia man was arrested early Saturday morning in the Five Points area of downtown Columbia after allegedly vandalizing his own car.

Police told The State that Michael David Anastasion, 42, of 601 Main St., Apt. 402 in Columbia, was allegedly “grossly intoxicated” when law enforcement responded to a complaint at 707 Harden St. outside The Barn in Five Points. The call came in about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anastasion was reportedly “unsteady of his feet and was shouting and cursing,” police reported. Witnesses reported that Anastasion had vandalized his own vehicle, writing obscenities and insults all over it.

A video a passerby later posted to Drinking Ticket on Twitter shows the vehicle heavily defaced with profane writing that criticized “your privilege,” “your education,” Republicans, President Donald Trump and “the U.S.A.” “Black Lives Matter” also was scrawled on the passenger-side front door.

The person filming the video clip described the car as a Mercedes.

Anastasion was charged with public disorderly conduct after his arrest. He was granted a $275 personal recognizance bond on Saturday afternoon and gained release from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.