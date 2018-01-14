Morris College to celebrate homecoming

Morris College will host its annual Homecoming festivities from Jan. 21-27.

Saturday’s Homecoming games against Fisk University will include both the women and men’s basketball teams playing at 2 and 4 p.m., respectively, in Garrick Boykin Human Development Center. A Parents’ Day Welcome Brunch will be held 10 a.m.Jan. 21 in Daniels Dining Hall. A list of all Homecoming activities may be viewed at www.morris.edu.