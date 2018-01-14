Easley crowned Junior Miss Laurence Manning Academy 2018
by Larry Hewett | January 14, 2018 6:29 am
Anna Easley was crowned Junior Miss Laurence Manning Academy 2018 on Saturday evening, with Randi Lynn Holcombe being named 1st runner-up, and Malorie Spiegel begin named 2nd runner-up.
comments » 1
Comment by Joelle Osteen
January 14, 2018 at 10:38
Beautiful young ladies
