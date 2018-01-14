ManningLive

District 2 board to meet Tuesday

by | January 14, 2018 8:53 am

Last Updated: January 13, 2018 at 8:55 pm

The Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 15 Major Drive in Manning.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live