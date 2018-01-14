City moves MLK Jr. Day of Service due to weather forecast
by Staff Reports | January 14, 2018 6:47 pm
Due to temperatures forecast in the 30s, the city of Manning is moving its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service inside, and will reschedule the street clean-up aspect for warmer weather. Manning Mayor Julia Nelson said participants are asked to meet 10 a.m. at the Manning Fire Department for a brief time of prayer and reflection with others.
