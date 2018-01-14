B-Team Lady , Saints defeat Dorchester Academy, bring season record to 3-0

The Clarendon Hall B-team girls’ basketball team picked up a win over Dorchester Academy Saturday in Summerton by a score of 16-11. The B-Team Lady Saints were led by Amberly Way, who scored 11 points. Sydney Berry added three points, and Ashlynn Ewell had two points. The B-Team Lady Saints are now 3-0 on the season and will play again on Wednesday against Holly Hill.