Anthony Green

Last Updated: January 13, 2018 at 8:36 pm

Anthony “Tony” Green died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at his home.

Born Aug. 18, 1962, in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of Dorothy Conyers Green and the late Samuel Green.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel, 222 W. Boyce St. in Manning. The Rev. Roberta Montgomery, pastor of Chapel AME Church in Paxville, brought words of comfort. Interment followed in the Green family plot at Neal Cemetery in Sumter.

The family received friends at the home, 30 Geddings Road in Sumter.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.flemingdelaine.com or sent for the family to flemingdelaine@aol.com.

Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of these services.