Swampcats defeat Florence Christian
by Submitted via Email | January 13, 2018 4:17 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Swampcats defeated Florence Christian on Friday night by a final score of 83-43. Taylor Lee led the team with 26 points. Grayson Dennis added 14 points, Jerrel Kelly added nine points, Wyatt Rowland added eight points and Jake Jordan added seven points.
