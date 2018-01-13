Mamie Ruth Rodwell

Funeral services for Mamie Ruth Rodwell were held Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Cortell Woods officiating. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Born Feb. 1, 1933, in Summerton, she was a daughter of the late Joe Gibson and Rosa Johnson. She died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Mamie was one of 13 children, the third from the youngest. She called South Carolina her home until she moved to New York City at 14 years old. After several years in New York, she met her husband, Wilmon Rodwell, and they married on June 4, 1955. Three children were born to this marriage, Wilmon Jr., Ronald and Felicia Rodwell.

Mamie lived an incredible life. After having her third child, she joined the work force and spent 23 years working as a betting clerk for Off Track Betting in New York City. She later retired and returned to Sumter, where she spent her remaining years.

Anyone who knew Mamie knew her as an incredibly strong woman who was filled with God’s wisdom and not shy about sharing it. She was a loving, caring and kind person, willing to offer help whenever possible. She had an incredible way of smacking you up side your head with her words for a reality check, but she did it all in love. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a wonderful friend and confidant to many.

She lived to see all of her children as adults and watched her great-grandchildren and grandchildren grow up. She did her job and it’s time for her to rest.

Survivors include a daughter; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a number of family and friends.

Do not mourn for Mamie, for she is in a good place she is home with our Heavenly Father, her parents, siblings and her husband, and will forever be in our hearts.

