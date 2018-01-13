Legislative Update: House and Senate return to work

Last Updated: January 13, 2018 at 12:28 am

Lawmakers returned to the State House on Jan. 9 to commence the second regular session of the 122nd South Carolina General Assembly.

The House of Representatives took up the governor’s vetoes on H.3720, the General Appropriation Bill for the Fiscal YEar 2017-18, also known as the State Government Budget. IN addressing vetoes, legislators had to contend with a revenue shortfall that has left the state with approximately $35million less in non-recurring spending than the estimates from the Board of Economic Advisers who were used in approving the budget.

House members voted to sustain some of the governor’s vetoes, including $4.9 million in nonrecurring revenue allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services to support various medical contracts. Members also voted to override vetoes on other items, including education lottery funds devoted to leasing and purchasing new school buses in the amount of $17.5 million from the Lottery Expenditure Account and $3 million in unclaimed prize money, along with whatever balance may remain in the unclaimed prize fund.

Vetoes that House members voted to override have been sent to the Senate for consideration.

Representatives also approved S.456, or a bill addressing South Carolina technical college motorcycle safety courses, enrolling the bill for ratification. This legislation provides that a person who holds a motorcycle beginner’s permit who has failed the motorcycle driver’s license test three or more times must successfully complete a South Carolina technical college motorcycle safety course, or its equivalent, in lieu of passing the motorcycle driver’s license test, in order to obtain a motorcycle license.

All courses must be at least eight hours in length and be taught by an instructor accredited through a training program in which the procedures for accreditation are equivalent to those set forth in Manual of Rules and Procedures published by the National Safety Council.

All courses must include successful completion of an examination equivalent to the Department of Motor Vehicles’ motorcycle skills test. The legislation also provides that any driver with a Class M (motorcycle) endorsement who has accumulated driver’s license points shall have the number of his points reduced by four upon proving to the satisfaction of the Department of Motor Vehicles that he has successfully completed an accredited South Carolina Technical College motorcycle safety course or its equivalent. No person’s points may be reduced more than one time in any three‑year period using these provisions.

House members also aproved and sent to the Senate H.4036, a bill authorizing the state inspector general to conduct financial audits of local public school districts at the request of state or local public officials who have complaints of possible school district financial mismanagement. This legislation expands the State Inspector General Office’s authority to perform government audits by providing that the state inspector general, for good cause shown upon request of any state or local public official or entity, may conduct financial and forensic audits of school districts.

Audits must be completed and copies furnished to the relevant parties at the conclusion of the fiscal year following when the request was made, unless the state inspector general explains in writing to the requesting parties compelling reasons why the audit cannot be completed during this time frame.

If you would like any additional information on these bills, or any other legislation under consideration by the General Assembly, feel free to visit our website at www.scstatehouse.gov. If you have a comment or opinion concerning the matters discussed in this report, or if I may be of assistance to you at any time, please feel free to call your legislative office in Columbia at (03) 8212-6926; in Kingstree at (843) 374-4529; or write P.O. Box 688, Lake City, SC 29560. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.

Attorney Cezar McKnight serves House District 101 in the State House of Representatives, serving both Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.