Eddie Gordon Jr.

LAKE CITY – Eddie Gordon Jr., 94, died on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at his home, 439 S. Morris St., Lot 35 in Lake City.

Born Oct. 20, 1923, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Eddie Gordon Sr. and Mary Mariah McFadden Gordon.

Services will beannounced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.