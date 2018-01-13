Eddie Gordon Jr.
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | January 13, 2018 7:48 pm
LAKE CITY – Eddie Gordon Jr., 94, died on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at his home, 439 S. Morris St., Lot 35 in Lake City.
Born Oct. 20, 1923, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Eddie Gordon Sr. and Mary Mariah McFadden Gordon.
Services will beannounced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.