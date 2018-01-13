Deputy shoots, kills suspect after suspect pulls gun

Last Updated: January 13, 2018 at 7:41 pm

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a South Carolina man Thursday after the man allegedly pulled a gun on deputies.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release that deputies had tried to pull over 44-year-old Justin Adkins on an attempted murder warrant from Orangeburg County about 10 p.m. Thursday. Koon said the car was eventually stopped after authorities ruptured his tires near Gaston.

Koon said that, as deputies approached the stopped vehicle, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and a deputy shot him in return. The officers were not hurt.

Koon said the deputy is on leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the suspect was white, as is the deputy.