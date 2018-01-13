David Emmanuel Oliver

David Emmanuel Oliver, 71, widower of Carolyn Williams Oliver, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Centerin Florence.

Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Manuel and Mary Ragin Oliver. He attended Clarendon and Sumter public schools. He was employed for many years with Carolina Furniture Co., Korn Industries and Sumter School District 17. He also served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves and was a Vietnam veteran. HE was a member of Historic Liberty Hill AME Church in Summerton.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Historic Liberty Hill AME Church 2310 Liberty Hill Road in Summerton, with the Rev. Robert L. China Jr. officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter Davida L. Oliver; a sister Ea Lawson; and two brothers, John and Julius Oliver.

Survivors include a son, David J. Oliver; 10 siblings, Johnny Oliver and Margaret O. Battle, both of Maryland, Suester (John) Titus, Mardes (Windell) Witherspoon and Marie Oliver, all of Sumter, Darrell Oliver of Virginia, Ruth (Bobby) Holley of South Carolina, Sheila (Kevin) McCray of Virginia, and Jacqueline Saniford and Todd Oliver, both of Connecticut; his in-laws, Alfred Sr. and Novella Williams of Sumter; and a number of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Professional services were provided by Palmer Memorial Chapel Inc.