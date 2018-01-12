Saints defeat St. Johns Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity boys’ basketball team picked up a region win over St. Johns Christian Academy on Thursday at home in Summerton by a scor of 78-74. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints with 22 points and seven rebounds. Kylic HOrton and Tyrese Mitchum had 14 points each, and Dylan Way added 13 points. Kade Elliott led the Saints on rebounding with 10 overall and aso totaled nine points. The Saints are now 7-3 on the season and 5-1 in region play. They will be home again Tuesday, playing against Dorchester Academy.