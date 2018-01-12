Lady Saints fall to St. Johns
by Submitted via Email | January 12, 2018 4:54 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team fell Thursday night at home to St. Johns Christian Academy by a score of 58-30. Mallory McIntosh led the Lady Saints with 19 points. Whitney Avins had eight points, while Sydney Wells had seven rebounds. The Lady Saints will play at home again Tuesday against Dorchester Academy.
