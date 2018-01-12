JV Saints fall to St. Johns
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys’ basketball team Fell Thursday night by a score of 52-31 to St. Johns Christian Academy. Josh Black led the JV Saints with 11 points. Jonathan McIntosh added eight points. Joey Carlisle and Justin James had six points each.
The JV Saints will play Tuesday at home against Dorchester Academy
