JV Lady Saints pick up victory over St. Johns
by Submitted via Email | January 12, 2018 6:45 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity girls’ basketball team picked up a victory Thursday night over St. Johns Academy at home by a score of 31-17. Amberly Way led the Lady Saints with 12 points. Hannah Johndrow added nine points and collected eight rebounds, while Bailey Corbett collected 18 rebounds. The JV Lady Saints play Tuesday at home against Dorchester Academy.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.