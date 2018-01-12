JV Lady Saints pick up victory over St. Johns

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity girls’ basketball team picked up a victory Thursday night over St. Johns Academy at home by a score of 31-17. Amberly Way led the Lady Saints with 12 points. Hannah Johndrow added nine points and collected eight rebounds, while Bailey Corbett collected 18 rebounds. The JV Lady Saints play Tuesday at home against Dorchester Academy.