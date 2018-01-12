DSS closed Friday, Monday
by Staff Reports | January 12, 2018 10:28 am
The Clarendon office of the state Department of Social Services is closed today due to staff moving to a new location.
The new office, at 234 Commerce St. in Manning, will open Tuesday. State offices are closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
All phone numbers for the local office will remain the same.
“There will be no interruption in services,” said DSS Clarendon County Director Robin Holly Layton. “Our staff is super excited.”
