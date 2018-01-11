Letter: Back Porch Players thank supporters

The Back Porch Players of Clarendon County would like to thank all of the citizens and friends in Clarendon and Sumter Counties for your generous contributions to our Christmas Concert at Weldon Auditorium on December 9. We would also like to thank the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans, and the Disabled American Vets for their generous donations. Thank you for supporting the Back Porch Players. We hope you will continue to support us in the future.

VIOLET MOODY

President, Back Porch Players