Letter: Back Porch Players thank supporters
by Submitted via Email | January 11, 2018 4:00 pm
The Back Porch Players of Clarendon County would like to thank all of the citizens and friends in Clarendon and Sumter Counties for your generous contributions to our Christmas Concert at Weldon Auditorium on December 9. We would also like to thank the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans, and the Disabled American Vets for their generous donations. Thank you for supporting the Back Porch Players. We hope you will continue to support us in the future.
VIOLET MOODY
President, Back Porch Players
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.