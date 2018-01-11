Ila Mae Smith Hogan

Last Updated: January 11, 2018 at 3:20 pm

Ila Mae Smith Hogan, 85, widow of William Joseph Hogan III, died Thursday, January 11, 2018, at her home.

Born January 1, 1933, in Bennettsville, she was a daughter of the late Dozier Smith and the late Rosa Freeman Smith. She was a member of True Way Holiness Church.

She is survived by four sons, William Joseph Hogan IV (Sandra) of Spartanburg, John Mark Hogan (Susan) of Cold Springs, TX, Glen Christopher Hogan (Sonya) of Sumter and Michael Arthur Hogan (Ashley) of Manning; two daughters, Stephanie Maxine Ardis of Warrensburg, MO and Margaret Louise Posa (Chris) of Manning; a brother, Luther Dudley “L.D.” Smith (Annell) of Manning; a sister, Rosa Davis of Cheraw; thirteen grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Cribb officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to True Way Holiness Church, 1320 Gin Pond Drive, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org

