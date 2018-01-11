Gable man killed in structure fire

Last Updated: January 12, 2018 at 8:21 am

A 65-year-old Gable man was killed early Wednesday morning after his double-wide mobile home caught fire.

Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock said an autopsy was pending for Lawrence Wilson, whose body was found by first responders Wednesday morning after the blaze was extinguished.

“He was found near the front of the home near the entrance,” said Fire Chief Frances Richbourg, who said the call for the fire came in about 8:40 a.m.. “I have asked for a team from (the State Law Enforcement Division) to come and help with the investigation. There’s just so much damage and the fatality, so I thought it would be wise to have them called in.”

Richbourg said that someone driving by the home saw smoke and fire and called 911.

“The person who called told dispatch that they could see a lot of fire,” she said.

Richbourg said that engines from Clarendon County were aided by those from Sumter County and the Olanta Fire Department. She said that Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputies aided in evidence collection.