Red Cross assisting Clarendon family of 5 after fire

The AMerican Red Crossis currently asisting a family of five that experienced a house fire on Tuesday evening.

The Clarendon County Fire Department responded to the fire on Bethel Highway about 6 p.m. The Red Cross said in a release that volunteers are assisting two adults and three children, providing money for clothing, food, housing and other essentials.

A Red Cross official said because of people’s tendency to use space heaters in these cooler months, the risk of house fire is high.

The organization stresses making sure any space heaters are placed at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including furniture, bedding, carpets and curtains. Red Cross also said to be sure the space heater is off and unplugged when you leave the room it’s running in, and never plug one into an extension cord.