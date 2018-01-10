Mobile Library Schedule: Wednesday, Jan. 10
2nd and 4th Wednesdays January 10 & 24
Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:00
J&E Suprette in Davis Station 2:30-4:30
