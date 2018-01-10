JV Swampcats defeat First Baptist

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 11:50 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity boys’ basketball team defeated First Baptist on Tuesday night by a final score of 33-16. Gabe Harris led the scoring for the Swampcats with 12 points. Denzell Sigler scored nine points, A.J. Nelson scored six points and Andrew Clark scored three points. The team’s record is now 4-2 on the season and it plays Friday against Florence Christian.