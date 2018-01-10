DAODAS announces statewide outreach to combat opioid epidemic

The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) has launched a statewide public education campaign to address the opioid epidemic in South Carolina. The Just Plain Killers campaign will raise and deepen the public’s awareness of opioid use and abuse in the state while destigmatizing those affected by opioid use disorder.

“No single group or entity can solve this damaging and pervasive problem alone – it will take the rare and powerful spirit of South Carolinians educating themselves and providing necessary support for those in our communities suffering from opioid use disorder,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We have seen South Carolina at work in the most difficult of times, and I believe, together, we will prevail again.”

In South Carolina, nearly five million opioid prescriptions are filled every year – more than one prescription for every resident in the state.

“The foundation of the outreach is the website containing lifesaving information about prescription storage, disposal and use, but also printable resources, including a brochure, fact sheet and PowerPoint presentation. This campaign is not just for treatment professionals, but to be used in homes, schools, businesses and places of worship,” said Sara Goldsby, DAODAS Director. “This is a problem for our entire state. Pain killers can kill relationships, futures, careers…or just plain kill.”

The campaign asks elected officials, business leaders, school administrators and residents to take a pledge to educate themselves and their loved ones about the potential dangers of opioid use, and the resources available in our state.

“As Chairman of the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee, we heard over and over again how addiction is too often stigmatized. We need to reframe the conversation, and publication education is the key,” said Representative Eric Bedingfield. “This campaign will be a critical tool for raising awareness and educating South Carolinians on the devastating effects of this disease, serving as an incredibly important component of the statewide effort to rid South Carolina of this terrible problem.”