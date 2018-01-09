Tommy Randy Wallace

Tommy Randy Wallace, 77, went to be with his Heavenly Father Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Born Nov. 17, 1940, in Hartsville, he was a son of the late Hanford McIver Wallace and Hattie Mae Hodge King.

He was the two-time South Carolina Junior State Champion amateur golfer in 1954 and 1955. He was a PGA Golf Professional and former president of the PGA of the Carolinas. He worked for many golf courses, including as head golf pro and general manager of The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach; as golf pro at Tanglewood Golf Club in Taylorsville, Kentucky; as PGA Golf professional at Royal Oaks Golf Club of Manning and the Wyboo Golf Club of Manning; and as PGA Golf professional, owner and operator of The Player’s Course at Wyboo in Manning.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Manning.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas R. Wallace (Ann) of Hartsville and Randal Wallace of Myrtle Beach; two granddaughters, Madison and Meredith Wallace; a stepbrother, Richard King (Heiki) of Hartsville; and his former wife and mother of his late son, Keith Wallace, Cyndy Godwin Wallace of Olanta.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Wallace; a stepfather, Joseph Keith King; and three brothers, Hanford Wallace Jr., Ernest Wallace and Skeet Wallace.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tom Vassar officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home, 1054 Country Club Circle in Manning.

Memorials may be made to Donate Life of South Carolina, www.donatelifesc.org.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org

___________