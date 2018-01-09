State Chamber of Commerce reacts to McMaster’s proposed budget

Last Updated: January 8, 2018 at 11:35 pm

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce released Monday the following statement on the Governor’s Executive Budget:

“The business community is pleased to see that the Governor’s Executive Budget includes a number of items addressing our two top priorities: workforce development and tax reform” said SC Chamber President & CEO Ted Pitts. “From the creation of the South Carolina Workforce Partnership to expanded funding for ex-offender workforce training and reentry programs, the Governor is taking our state’s workforce issue seriously. As we continue to build our workforce, it’s crucial that we’re also taking care of our workers. South Carolina currently has the highest top personal income tax rate of any state in the Southeast – a burden for workers and their families. The Governor’s proposed cut to personal income taxes reduces this burden, allowing employees to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.”