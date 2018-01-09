Manning native signs with Idaho Vandals

Last Updated: January 8, 2018 at 11:38 pm

Shortly after helping the East Mississippi Community College football team to its fourth NJCAA National Championship in seven years, Aarron Boatright was one of 18 of the team’s players to sign with four-year college.

The Manning native signed a letter of intent Dec. 20 to play for the University of Idaho Vandals, as did several of his teammates.

It was a big year for Boatright as a sophomore defensive lineman for East Mississippi. The 2015 graduate of Manning High School had only recently been named National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 as well as Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College All-State First Team.

He then shared in the team’s sixth Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges State Championships in nine years before the team went on to win its national title in its division.

The team ended the season ultimately with a 11-1 record.

For his sophomore year, Boatright was credited with 24 total tackles, 6.5 of those stops coming from behind the line of scrimmage. He also had five sacks for 26 yards.