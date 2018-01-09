Janie Green Adger

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 3:00 am

SUMTER – Janie Green Adger, 93, widow of James Arnold Adger, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Naomi and Charles Bradley, 750 Pitts road in Sumter.

Born May 10, 1924, in the St. Paul section of Clarendon County, she was a daughterof the late Henry “Toss” Green and Rosa Johnson Green.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Beverly Washington, 4831 Rev. J.W. Carter Road in Manning.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.