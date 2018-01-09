Birth Announcement: Carson James Jenkins
by Submitted via Email | January 9, 2018 2:09 am
Derek and Katelynn Jenkins of Manning announce the birth of their son, Carson James Jenkins. The baby boy was born at 8:47 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon Memorial, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces and being 19.5 inches in length.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.