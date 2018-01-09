Anthony Green
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 9, 2018 2:56 am
SUMTER – Anthony “Tony” Green” died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2028, at his home.
Born Sept. 18, 1962, in brooklyn, New York, he was a son of Dorothy Conyers Green and the late Samuel Green.
The family will receive friends at the home, 30 Geddings Road in Sumter.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning.
