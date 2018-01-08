Lord Clarendon presents debutantes

The Lord Clarendon Cotillion presented seven debutantes at its annual ball held Dec. 19, 2017, at Sunset Country Club in Sumter. Elizabeth Rose Coffey was escorted by William Columbus Coffey IV and Reid Foster Darby; Mary Geer Kirkland was escorted by Bailey Henry Kirkland and Kenneth Reaves Wannamaker; Mackenzie Elaine Ham was escorted by Tyler Watson Baker and Lane Olin Ham; and Eadon Kressly Moody was escorted by Robert McFaddin Moody and Troy Ingram Clifford.