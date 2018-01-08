Lord Clarendon presents debutantes
by Submitted by Reader | January 8, 2018 4:23 am
The Lord Clarendon Cotillion presented seven debutantes at its annual ball held Dec. 19, 2017, at Sunset Country Club in Sumter. Elizabeth Rose Coffey was escorted by William Columbus Coffey IV and Reid Foster Darby; Mary Geer Kirkland was escorted by Bailey Henry Kirkland and Kenneth Reaves Wannamaker; Mackenzie Elaine Ham was escorted by Tyler Watson Baker and Lane Olin Ham; and Eadon Kressly Moody was escorted by Robert McFaddin Moody and Troy Ingram Clifford.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.