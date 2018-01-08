Jail holds 18th annual Helping Hands Luncheon

A mother and her five children ages 2-10 were treated Dec. 20 to a full-course meal, followed by a surprise visit from Santa at the Clarendon County Detention Center’s 18th annual Helping Hands Luncheon.

“The little ones hauled away gift bags they could barely carry that contained an assorted variety of age-appropriate toys, electronics and clothing” said Director Shelton Hughes.

“The event was very well-received, and it was truly heartwarming to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they were presented with their individual gift bags by staff,” Hughes added.

Hughes said while the jail is typically seen as a bad place housing bad people, the Helping Hands Luncheon has been a way for the staff to give back annually to those less fortunate.

“This is something that we can do to show the jail in a positive light to our residents,” he said. “So many times, people look at the jail as a bad place. And We have a heart to serve this community. The staff find joy in giving back to members of the community who are experiencing temporary hardships or financial difficulties during these trying trying times. It is an honor and a pleasure to be in a position to give back to the community and help those who are less fortunate. One never knows if the tables might turn, so we remain humble and thankful for this opportunity to share in the spirit of giving.”

Hughes said that funds are raised by selling drawing tickets throughout the year. Prizes are given for first, second and third place at the actual luncheon.

“We would like to thank every person in our great community who made contributions, bought dinners, bought and sold raffle tickets, were on the program or supported this worthy event in any manner,” he said.