Guilty Pleas: December 2017

The following Guilty Pleas were heard during a session of General Sessions Court held Dec. 4-8 and 11-15 at the Clarendon County Courthouse before 3rd Circuit Judges George McFaddin Jr. and R. Ferrell Cothran.

Barry Wendell Ardis of 1063 Scott Ave. in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense, receiving a sentence of 60 days in jail or payment of a $100 fine.

Steven Lamar Armstrong of 2750 Longtown Road in Ridgeway pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of one year in prison.

Thomas Casey Beasley of 5075 Kenwood Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to receiving stolen goods of a value of $2,000 or less, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or the payment of a $100 fine.

Latavia Nakita Billups of 1098 Goins Place in Summerton pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to forgery, no dollar amount involved, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to nine months’ probation.

Dondrey Dywon Malik Blanding of 212 Spann Drive in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to possession of 28 grams or 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hashish, first offense, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or the payment of a $100 fine. He also received the same, concurrent sentence after pleading guilty the same day to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Gregory Lamont Blanding of 1578 Clarence Coker Highway in Turbeville pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to possession of contraband by a prisoner or furnishing or attempting to furnish prisoner with contraband, receiving a entence of one year in prison. Blanding received the same, concurrent sentence after also pleading guilty the same day to manufacture or possession of another substance in Schedule I-III or flunitrazepam or analogue, with intent to distribute, first offense.

Max Alphonza Blanding of 1144 Hyman Drive in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail. He received the same, concurrent sentence after also pleading guilty the same day to possession of 28 grams or 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hashish, second or subsequent offense.

Marion Gerod Boyd of 1137 Session St., Apt. 2, in Summerton, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to third-degree domestic violence, receiving a sentence of 45 days.

Christian Brown of 604 N. Highland Forest Drive in Columbia pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to two counts of second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Brown had been held at the Clarendon County Detention Center since his arrest Sept. 28, 2017. During his guilty plea, two charges of kidnapping were dropped by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Quamayne Leequan Brown of 1132 Cam St. in Turbeville pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to third-degree burglary, first offense, receiving a sentence under the Youthful Offenders Act not to exceed five years in prison, suspended to three years’ probation.

Michael Rafael Bruster of 209 Crosby Circle in Greenville pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Bruster had remained at the Clarendon County Detention Center since his arrest Nov. 22, 2017.

Joann Calvin of 1148 Jeff Drive in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to the transport, transfer, distribution or sale of a counterfeit item, with a value of more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, first offense, receiving a sentence of 60 days in jail or payment of a $100 fine.

Korey Dennis Campbell of 1070 Kolb Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to second-degree burglary, non-violent, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to time-served and two years’ probation. A charge of grand larceny of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, was dropped by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jeffrey Jamal Carter of 1106 Meadowfield Drive, Apt. 1H in Summerton, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving a sentence of 60 days in jail or payment of a $100 fine.

Durell Kardal Conyers of 214 Alfred Henry Drive in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to breach of the peace, aggravated in nature, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail, suspended to time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Conyers had been held at the Clarendon County Detention Center since his arrest Oct. 27, 2016.

Shane Dontrell Cummings of 713 Ravenel St. in Sumter pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to possession of 28 grams or 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hashish, second or subsequent offense, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail or the payment of a $150 fine plus court costs with 90 days to pay.

Ella Mae Davis of 9255 Paxville Highway in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to cruelty to children (torture, deprivation), receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or payment of a $100 fine.

Darius Maurice Quamane Drayton of 2754 W. Surrey Drive in North Charleston pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful or possession of a stolen pistol, receiving a sentence under the Youthful Offenders Act not to exceed three years in prison, suspended to two years’ probation. He received the same, concurrent sentence after also pleading guilty the same day to contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempting furnish prisoner with contraband.

Kenyatta Karteem Edwards of 1040 Lumley Drive in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to failure to stop fora blue light, no injury or death, first offense, receiving a sentence of three years in prison, suspended to one year’s probation. She received a concurrent sentence f time-served after pleading guilty the same day to a charge of use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Edwards posted bond Nov. 2, 2017, more than a month after her Sept. 22, 2017, arrest.

Tyrell Davonte Elmore of 15383 U.S. 301 in New Zion pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to third-degree burglary, first offense, receiving a sentence under the Youthful Offenders Act not to exceed five years, suspended to three years probation.

Duane Orson Evans Jr. of 1110 Chase Circle in Alcolu pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to two counts possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense, receiving concurrent sentences of one year in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail and one year’s probation. He received a third concurrent sentence with the same conditions after pleading guilty that same day to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death.

Savannah Marie Floyd of 525 E. Calhoun st., Apt. 53, in Sumter, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to two counts of possession of a narcotic in Schedule I, LSD or Schedule II, first offense, receiving concurrent sentences of 30 days in jail or the payment of a $100 fine.

Jamesia Latar Fowler of 12711 N. 19th St. in Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of a narcotic in Schedule I, LSD or Schedule II, first offense, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to one year’s probation.

Timothy Frye of 2912 Bradham Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to 60 days in jail. He received a concurrent sentence of 90 days in jail, suspended to time-served after pleading guilty the same day to third-degree domestic violence. Likewise, he received a concurrent sentence of one year in prison, suspended to 60 days in jail and one year’s probation after pleading guilty that same day to possession of 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense. He also received a concurrent sentence of 30 days in jail, suspended to time-served, after pleading guilty that same day to cruelty to children (torture, deprivation). According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Frye served one day at the Clarendon County Detention Center after his arrest Dec. 13, 2016.

Daniel Edward Gandy Sr. of 1063 Kolb Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to grand larceny of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to three years’ probation.

Daniel Graham Hayes of 314 E. 2nd Ave. in Chadbourn,North Carolina, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first offense, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail or payment of a $250 fine. He received the same, concurrent sentence that same day after also pleading guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Terrance Hilton of 3041 DuRant Lane in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hashish, second or subsequent offense, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Hilton remained at the Clarendon County Detention Center, without making bond, since his arrest Jan. 29, 2016.

Cleveland McKeith Holmes of 36 Firefly Lane in Round O pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to forgery, no dollar amount involved, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail, suspended to $100 payment of a fine.

James Ellebre King Jr. of 427 Legrande St. in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to second-degree burglary, receiving a sentence of one year in prison.

Randolph Leron Lamon of 2293 Connor Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of two years in prison, suspended to time-served and one year’s probation. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Lamon was held at the Clarendon County Detention Center, without bond, after his Nov. 4, 2017.

Ronald Leonard Little of 57 Cove Lane in Salters pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to two counts of shoplifting of a value of $2,000 or less, enhancement, receiving concurrent sentences of six months in prison, suspended to time-served and two years’ probation.

Jacy Leigh Littlejohn of 3438 William Brunson Road in Summerton pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to nine months’ probation.

James Raymond Loney of 5300 Black River Road in Rembert pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to IV, first offense, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or the payment of a $100 fine.

Brian Alexander McFadden of 13 Old Georgetown Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to being a habitual traffic offender, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to one year’s probation.

James Henry Martin Jr. of 4760 Camden Highway, Lot No. 4, in Dalzell, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to shoplifting of a value of $2,000 or less, receiving a sentence of time-served. Martin was initially charged Aug. 21, 2017, with shoplifting of a value of $2,000 or less, enhancement, and did not make bond, according to the Clarendon County Public Court Index.

Kristopher Antonio McGill of 1036 Jimmy St. in Turbeville pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to breach of the peace, aggravated in nature, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or a payment of a $50 fine.

Samuel Calrton Moody of 1446 Sassafras Lane in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to third-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Moody served eight days at the Clarendon County Detention Center after his June 8, 2017, arrest.

Trent T. Moorer of 10 Logan St. in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to third-degree burglary, first offense, receiving a sentence of 16 months in prison.

Angelee Murphy of 1128 Caine Lane in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or the payment of a $50 fine. Murphy received the same, concurrent sentence that same day after pleading guilty also to possession of a narcotic in Schedule I, LSD or Schedule II, first offense.

Stacy Wade Rhodus Jr. of 1634 Pinecrest Acres in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to second degree domestic violence, receiving a sentence of two years in prison, suspended to 89 days in jail and two years’ probation.

Tracy Rice of 1578 Clarence Coker Highway in Turbeville pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to criminal conspiracy, receiving a sentence of one year in prison.

James Hameed Robinson of 317 Toccoa Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to being a habitual traffic offender, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to one year’s probation.

Chris Smith of 3055 Arlen Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to second-degree domestic violence, receiving a sentence of two years in prison, suspended to nine months’ probation.

Joseph Clarke Smith of Turbeville Correctional Institute, 1578 Clarence Coker Highway in Turbeville, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of one year in prison.

Robert Neil Smith of 1319 Sanders Drive in Pinewood pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to second-degree burglary, receiving a sentence of 18 months in prison.

Eric Hunter Tingle of 12311 Elm St., Lot 30, in Northport, Alabama, pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to grand larceny of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to two years in prison and five years’ probation. He received 12 same, concurrent sentences for pleading guilty on the sae day to 12 counts of breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored, same sentence.

Yolanda Maria Tores of 106 E. Hugging St. in Manning pleaed guilty Dec. 7 to possesion of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail or payment of a $100 fine.

Andrew Thomas Voorhees of 1059 Carrie Lynn Drive in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to one year’s probation.

Daniel S. Watkins of 5461 Roxbury Drive in North Charleston pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to possession of a narcotic in Schedule I, LSD or Schedule II, first offense, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Watkins never made bond after his arrest Oct. 22, 2017.

Daniel Ja’Bori Williams of 2805 Third St. in Beaufort pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death, first offense, receiving a sentence of two years in prison, suspended to 45 days in jail ad one year’s probation. He received the same, concurrent sentence after pleading guilty that same to do being a habitual traffic offender.

Trevoughn Tyre Williams of 2756 Liberty Hill Road in Summerton pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of one year in prison.