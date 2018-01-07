Snow Day: Cox sisters
by Submitted by Reader | January 7, 2018 1:12 am
Last Updated: January 6, 2018 at 5:46 pm
Gabrielle, Madelyn and Kathryn Cox enjoyed the snow this week in eastern Clarendon County.
