Money-saving tips to combat the cold

· The thermostat can be the biggest contributor of high winter bills. Select the lowest comfortable setting on your thermostat when you’re home, then lower the temperature a degree or two when you leave.
· Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.
· Inefficient heating can also add to monthly power bills during colder temperatures. Regular service calls from a licensed technician will help to properly maintain your heating and cooling system.
· The ceiling fan is a great way to enhance your home’s warmth in the winter. Simply set the fans to operate in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.
· On sunny days, leave your drapes or blinds open to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house. Close your drapes at night to provide additional insulation for the windows.
· Wear warm clothing for additional energy savings at home. That way, you can bump down the thermostat a degree or two and still stay warm.
