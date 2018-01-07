Money-saving tips to combat the cold

Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 1:34 am

· The thermostat can be the biggest contributor of high winter bills. Select the lowest comfortable setting on your thermostat when you’re home, then lower the temperature a degree or two when you leave.

· Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.

· Inefficient heating can also add to monthly power bills during colder temperatures. Regular service calls from a licensed technician will help to properly maintain your heating and cooling system.

· The ceiling fan is a great way to enhance your home’s warmth in the winter. Simply set the fans to operate in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

· On sunny days, leave your drapes or blinds open to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house. Close your drapes at night to provide additional insulation for the windows.

· Wear warm clothing for additional energy savings at home. That way, you can bump down the thermostat a degree or two and still stay warm.